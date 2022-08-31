Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The annual Christmas Parade us held in Williamson in 2021. The event will return Saturday, Nov. 26.

 Dylan Vidovich | HD Media

WILLIAMSON — With the summer season coming to a close, the city of Williamson is looking ahead to the holidays.

City event coordinator Tonya Webb recently asked for the council to approve setting the date for the city’s annual Christmas parade event. Webb said she felt the Saturday after Thanksgiving — Nov. 26 — was a good choice after the success seen on that date last year.

