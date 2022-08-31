WILLIAMSON — With the summer season coming to a close, the city of Williamson is looking ahead to the holidays.
City event coordinator Tonya Webb recently asked for the council to approve setting the date for the city’s annual Christmas parade event. Webb said she felt the Saturday after Thanksgiving — Nov. 26 — was a good choice after the success seen on that date last year.
“It worked really well last year, so I want to try to do that again,” Webb said. “We’re already having people asking about it and wanting to participate in the parade and the activities.”
When asked about a name of the event since the City of Williamson took over planning last year from another local organization, Webb said that she has been straying from the name that was traditionally used: the Great White Way.
“Right now, we’re kind of just calling it Williamson’s Kick-off to Christmas,” Webb said. “I don’t really want to call it Great White Way. I’m not a big fan of that name. I understand the history behind it, and I respect that, but I think in today’s times it’s probably not the best name, and I would like to get away from that.”
Webb said she respects the history and wants to keep that spirit alive.
“We want to keep the same history behind it but call it something else,” Webb said.
Webb said she was bringing this before council now because there have already been individuals interested in participating so she wanted to get the date on their calendars.
“Believe it or not it’ll be here before you know it,” Webb said. “It’s already almost September, so I wanted to go ahead and ask the council so I can go ahead and get it.”
Activities will begin at 5 p.m. Nov. 26, with the parade set to start around 6 p.m. after dark.
