WILLIAMSON — Events are planned all day long for downtown Williamson this Saturday as the city is officially kicking off the start of the Christmas season.
The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce (TVCC) is starting the day off in the morning with a Christmas Market that will last until the afternoon, and then the Tug Valley CVB will host its Christmas Kickoff between 5-7 p.m.
The Christmas Market will begin at 11 a.m. and last until 4 p.m. and will play host to several different activities during what is also Small Business Saturday in Williamson. Activities will be found throughout different locations in Williamson.
The TVCC will host a vendors marker at the location of the Williamson Farmers Market on Third Avenue as vendors will offer products and gift ideas.
The I Can 2 Program and Pete the Cat will have an art table for kids set up during the market while the Williamson Rotary Club will have a Letters to Santa station set up.
Walker Family Farms from Hardy, Kentucky, will make fresh apple butter to sell while it is still hot.
Live Christmas trees of all sizes will also be available for purchase from the Williamson Health and Wellness Team.
Also from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., a Photography Exhibit and Local Authors Book Signing featuring five Chamber members will be hosted in the Mountaineer Hotel.
Photographers include Randall Sanger and Wes Wilson, and authors are Kyle Lovern, Bruce Justice and Leigh Ann Ray.
In the evening beginning at 5 p.m., Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will arrive to downtown Williamson for the CVB’s Christmas Kickoff.
Between 5-7 p.m., kids can write letters and take photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus as well as other famous characters that will be roaming around Second Avenue in Williamson.
Kids and adults can stroll down the streets of Williamson listening to Christmas music and taking in the decorations at all of the local businesses.
There will be a candy cane scavenger hunt for kids and an ugly sweater contest. The candy cane scavenger hunt will be at 5:30 p.m., and the sweater contest will be at 6:30. To register for those events, visit the Coal House.
The main event will take place around 6 p.m. when the city will light the town Christmas tree and the city Christmas lights with vocal performances by Mingo Central students Paul Wolford and Olivia Cox.
First National Bank of Williamson will serve free hot chocolate from 5-7 p.m.
For more on the events, visit the Tug Valley CVB and the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page or call 304-235-5240.