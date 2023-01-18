Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Mark Maynard addresses Williamson City Council Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

 Nancy Peyton Brown | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Council recently approved the selection of a second municipal judge.

Jerry Hurley currently volunteers as municipal judge to hear cases at least once a month.

