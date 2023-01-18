WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Council recently approved the selection of a second municipal judge.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 9:40 am
WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Council recently approved the selection of a second municipal judge.
Jerry Hurley currently volunteers as municipal judge to hear cases at least once a month.
“We already have a municipal judge,” said Mayor Charlie Hatfield. “He’s done the job very, very well. But I mentioned this to our council a couple of months ago and we talked about the practicality of having a second municipal judge.”
Hatfield recommended the appointment of Mike Maynard to the position. Hatfield stressed that this is a volunteer role and the only cost to the city will be to send Maynard to complete the proper course needed from the West Virginia Supreme Court.
Hatfield said a second judge would not only allow for more hearing dates, but also to avoid conflicts on interest in hearings.
“We’re a small town,” Hatfield said. “Sometimes a judge gets people that might be a conflict of interest. I believe our new police chief and our fire chief are working really well together generating citations, and those are citations that require judication through our municipal court.”
Maynard said he had spoken to Hurley prior to Thursday’s meeting and that they had discussed a system to keep things fair if the council approved Maynard’s appointment.
“We spoke for about 45 minutes,” Maynard said. “He’s fine with it, said he’d be glad to have someone else to help him. I have a full-time job, he has a full-time job. We would like to do court maybe once or twice a month depending on what’s going on. We have planned on that I would take the even days, he would take the odd days of the week…We just want to be fair about everything.”
The council approved Maynard’s appointment 3-1, with councilman Mike Casey being the only opposing vote.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.
