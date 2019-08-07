Williamson Daily News
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio - Marissa Roberts has been named to the dean's list at Ohio Christian University Adult & Graduate Studies Program for the Fall 2018 semester.
To be eligible for the dean's list, a student must achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and be enrolled in at least 12 "graded" semester hours.
Ohio Christian University is a Christ-centered, liberal arts institution that integrates faith and learning, equipping students academically and spiritually for a variety of real-world careers.
The main campus is located 30 minutes south of Columbus with additional onsite locations throughout Ohio and in Atlanta, Georgia.