CHARLESTON — Leadership West Virginia announces the 2023 class, comprising 58 leaders from across the state, making this the largest and most diverse class in the program’s 32 years.
Included in this year’s list of participants is Durand Warren, who works for Williamson Health and Wellness Center.
Participants were chosen from more than 100 qualified applicants from across the state — the most in the program’s history. As interest in LWV grows, so does the competition, said Pam Farris, executive director.
“These candidates were chosen because of their outstanding leadership skills, advancements and successes in their professional careers, and civic and community involvement,” she said. “They not only effectively articulated their interest in the program and ways to address some of the issues facing West Virginia, they expressed their commitment to participating in their communities and careers to advance West Virginia in the future.”
The 2023 class will visit various communities in West Virginia to learn about issues affecting our state’s healthcare, education, tourism and energy industries. They’ll learn more about our economy and judicial system. They’ll have leadership and business etiquette training opportunities and can cultivate relationships in the class and among the program’s 1,500 alumni.
Representing neighboring Logan County, Robby Queen will also be a part of the 2023 class. He works for the CAMC Foundation, Inc.
