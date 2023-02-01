Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Leadership West Virginia announces the 2023 class, comprising 58 leaders from across the state, making this the largest and most diverse class in the program’s 32 years.

Included in this year’s list of participants is Durand Warren, who works for Williamson Health and Wellness Center.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

