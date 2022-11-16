Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The annual Christmas Parade us held in Williamson in 2021. The event will return Saturday, Nov. 26.

 Dylan Vidovich | HD Media

WILLIAMSON — It’s already beginning to feel like Christmas in Williamson, with the earliest event beginning this weekend.

The Christmas Beauty Pageant will take place Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Williamson Fire Department. Those interested in registering can contact Gretchen Hensley or Kelly Bucci for more information via their Billion Dollar Beauties Facebook page.

