WILLIAMSON — It’s already beginning to feel like Christmas in Williamson, with the earliest event beginning this weekend.
The Christmas Beauty Pageant will take place Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Williamson Fire Department. Those interested in registering can contact Gretchen Hensley or Kelly Bucci for more information via their Billion Dollar Beauties Facebook page.
Registration will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with the pageant set for 2 p.m. Boys and girls of all ages are invited to participate in the different age categories.
Williamson’s Small Town Christmas Parade and Merry Little Market have also been set for Saturday, Nov. 26, in partnership with the Tug Valley Area CVB.
Vendors will be set up from 3 to 8 p.m. Shopping at local businesses and vendors for small business Saturday will also be promoted that day. There will also be music and entertainment throughout the afternoon.
“We have Hillbilly Hibachi confirmed as a food vendor for that day,” said Ashley Hatfield, director of the Tug Valley Area CVB. “We currently also have around 20 vendors with people still requesting information so I’m hopeful for more. We’ve extended an invite to businesses in town to set up as well. The Collective is planning to be open. We have a really great mix of vendors setting up, from handmade items, to clothes, to art.”
The downtown window decorating contest judging will take place that afternoon at 5 p.m., with winners to be announced the following Monday.
The Kids Reindeer Run will take place in front of courthouse at 5 p.m. Kids crafts and making of Christmas ornaments to hang on City Christmas tree will also be available from 3 to 5 p.m. in front of the Coal House. During craft time, kids can also write letters to Santa to drop into the Letters to the North Pole mailbox located outside of the fire department. The Kids Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt will also begin at 5 p.m.
The lighting of the city Christmas tree located by the Coal House will take place at 6 p.m., with the Christmas parade and float contest set for 6:30 p.m.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will meet with children at the fire department after the parade.
More information can be found on both the City of Williamson and Tug Valley Area CVB Facebook pages, including vendor announcements for the Merry Little Market.
