WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Public Library hosted an event on March 2 to honor and celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
Dr. Seuss (Theodor Seuss Geisel) was an American children’s author and illustrator born on March 2nd, 1904.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Public Library hosted an event on March 2 to honor and celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday.
Dr. Seuss (Theodor Seuss Geisel) was an American children’s author and illustrator born on March 2nd, 1904.
Dr. Seuss used his rhymes to convey life lessons to children. The first book published was “And to think that I saw it on Mulberry Street” in the year 1937.
According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, when asked where he got his ideas, he told one questioner, “Most authors will not disclose their source for fear that other, less successful authors will chisel in on their territory. I get all my ideas in Switzerland, near the Forka Pass. There is a little town called Gletch, and two thousand feet up above Gletch there is a smaller hamlet called Uber Gletch. I go there on the fourth of August every summer to get my cuckoo clock repaired. While the cuckoo is in the hospital, I wander around and talk to the people in the streets. They are very strange people, and I get my ideas from them.”
Dr. Seuss went on to write over 60 children’s books over the course of his lifetime including the legendary The Cat in the Hat.
The Williamson Public Library, in celebration of Dr. Seuss, provided children and families with a reading about Dr. Seuss, crafts, and surprises. As a special treat for the children, The Cat in the Hat made a special appearance. Dr. Seuss’ birthday is a nationwide reading celebration that takes place on March 2 across the country to endorse the importance of reading.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford primarily covers news in Mingo County.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.