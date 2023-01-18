WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Post Office posted an announcement for a cutback in its lobby office hours and said the facility will begin locking its doors at night.
According to a notice attributed to Cindy Fite, OIC/Supervisor, the lobby doors will be locked every evening at 5:30 p.m. and will re-open each morning at 5 a.m. These hours will differ on Saturdays, when the lobby will be locked at 4:30 p.m.
“This is for the safety of our staff and our customers,” Fite said in the posted statement. “I am sure it will be a little adjustment for some, but please bare with us during this time.”
Fite sited serving customers with a “nice, clean and safe environment” as the reason for the change in hours in the notice posted.
Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield shared a photo of the notice to the City of Williamson’s official Facebook page and included a lengthy statement in which he claimed the safety issue stemmed from addiction and homelessness in the city.
“In part, I’m sharing with you this Notice from our City Post Office,” Hatfield said in the post. “The cutback in hours offered for you to visit the lobby and get your mail is NOT being curtailed due to any budget cuts or lack of staff. The reason is our overflow of ‘imported’ addicts brought to this community under the guise that they will receive quality treatment and housing while they supposedly have ‘help’ with their addiction.”
Hatfield also claimed a rise in recovery services being offered within the city’s limits was an attribution to the issue. Hatfield has also previously made these claims to city council, and last year recommended an ordinance to ban the opening of any more recovery homes in the city’s limits.
Hatfield said in a September 2022 meeting when he proposed creation of the ordinance that it would not impact any of the clinics already opened in the city, but it would prohibit more from opening.
“If this city wants to go forward with tourism and other economic development, it is my opinion — and I hope I have the support of the council — we don’t need any more suboxone clinics, halfway houses, recovery treatment centers and the like,” Hatfield said. “We’re a town of less than 3,000, and I think by last count we have about six.”
Williamson’s Attorney Nathan Brown said during the last update on the proposed ordinance in October 2022 that when dealing with certain “protected” populations, all angles need to be examined before putting a policy into place.
“When you get into certain groups and classes of people, protected classes, you have to be mindful of things such as the Americans with Disabilities Act and the West Virginia Human Rights Act,” Brown said. “Under federal law, when someone is going through a rehabilitation and taking lawfully prescribed medications, that falls under the definition of disability, so you have to be cognizant of that and make sure whatever we put into place doesn’t violate these laws.”
According to the Americans with Disabilities Act National Network’s definition of disability, “a person who has a legally prescribed medication to treat their substance use disorder (such as Suboxone, Methadone or Vivitrol, etc.), and is no longer engaging in the illegal use of drugs is a person with a disability and is protected by the ADA.”
The ordinance was tabled again in October 2022 for further research and has not appeared on a council agenda since, but the issue is one Hatfield has continued to press in other areas concerning the town. Hatfield claimed the Post Office hours as an example for why he feels an ordinance like this is needed.
“The reduction of hours is just the beginning,” Hatfield wrote. “How much or many ‘inconveniences’ are you willing to surrender? More importantly, how much more of your rights are you going to give so a handful can prosper financially on the backs of the already victimized homeless addict?”
The post itself received a slew of shares and comments, with some supporting Hatfield’s message and others who said the post was “offensive” and “dehumanizing” to individuals in recovery.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.