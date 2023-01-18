Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Post Office posted an announcement for a cutback in its lobby office hours and said the facility will begin locking its doors at night.

According to a notice attributed to Cindy Fite, OIC/Supervisor, the lobby doors will be locked every evening at 5:30 p.m. and will re-open each morning at 5 a.m. These hours will differ on Saturdays, when the lobby will be locked at 4:30 p.m.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

