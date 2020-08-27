WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Police Department is investigation what they are saying was a drive-by shooting that occurred Wednesday evening at the old Tunnel Drive In/Stewart's location in the west end of Williamson.
According to Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson, they believe the shooter fired three shots in the direction of the business leaving one injured.
Payton Copley of Delbarton suffered minor abrasions in the shooting. Dotson said that Copley was not hit by a bullet but was injured by some debris from the broken glass.
Copley however said that he was "grazed" by a bullet and did seek medical attention, but is doing okay.
Copley is in the process of opening a new restaurant in the building called Mugs Up Diner and Drive In.
Dotson said that the shooting remains under investigation and they have a lot of leads, but that "they are very certain that they know who the suspect is."
Dotson said that they are currently continuing the investigation and are searching for the individual in question.
One bullet entered the business and one slug was recovered from the scene, according to Dotson.
No other details about the shooting have been made public at this time. The Williamson Daily News will have more information as it is made available.