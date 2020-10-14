Essential reporting in volatile times.

The Williamson Police Department plans a DUI sobriety checkpoint inside the city limits Saturday, Oct. 17. The road check will begin Saturday evening and last into the morning hours.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com