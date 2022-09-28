Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — Both the Williamson Police and Fire departments discussed various struggles before the Williamson City Council in its meeting Thursday.

The council entered an executive session toward the beginning of the meeting to discuss the continued staff shortage in the Williamson Police Department — including another officer’s resignation. The council also approved the hiring of one new officer for the force Thursday evening.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

