WILLIAMSON — Both the Williamson Police and Fire departments discussed various struggles before the Williamson City Council in its meeting Thursday.
The council entered an executive session toward the beginning of the meeting to discuss the continued staff shortage in the Williamson Police Department — including another officer’s resignation. The council also approved the hiring of one new officer for the force Thursday evening.
“We are down once again in complement of staff to protect our citizens,” said Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield. “I was to applaud Grady, our chief. We’ve lost a lot of guys for high-paying jobs in other industries, and that happens. He’s quickly tried to put a group of candidates. He’s put them through it, actually, and has for the council to approve putting some more officers on the street.”
In the executive session, Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson also presented the council with a solution to alleviate some of the overtime work currently being done until new officers are found.
The council approved allowing Dotson to explore hiring officers from other agencies part-time at a rate of $15 per hour to pick up some of the extra shifts. Dotson said he had two or three officers who had already expressed interest in this type of arrangement.
“He will be able to go to the county deputy’s office, even in another county, because you’re getting certified officers already trained and equipped,” Hatfield said. “We can put them to work right away.”
Hatfield said financial constraints in the past were the biggest struggle for any small-town police force. Now, he said the biggest issue is men and women leaving the field for other opportunities, leaving a shortage of qualified and interested potential candidates.
“It goes without saying our police department has come a long way,” Hatfield said. “Before I was mayor, they were laying policemen off, and I think we had probably the shortest number serving in our police department. Administration, with the help of last council, we started hiring them back and have done really good at that. Despite all that, I think it’s more a lot of issues dealing with our society and opportunities outside law enforcement.”
The Williamson Police Department has seen four officer resignations since the shortage was first addressed in July. The council voted in July to make an emergency 90-day hire of a former employee of the department. Council also charged the department with being proactive in seeking potential new officers.
Williamson Fire Department Chief Joey Carey read a resignation letter to the council Thursday that he had received from one of his firemen. Carey said the fireman was offered a better paying position in another industry. He said the station would be losing a huge asset.
“I’ve been in the fire service since I was a kid,” Carey said. “I know a good fireman when I see them.”
Carey said he has five applicants and will test next week for the vacancy, with hopes of having a new hire up for approval at the next regular council meeting.
Carey also told the council he will likely need to come before them soon and request financial assistance for the department’s aging trucks.
“I’m going to have to come to council pretty soon and ask the council and the city to start helping financially with these trucks,” Carey said. “I’ve been turned down four years in a row with grants for new trucks. It’s all I can do to maintain the trucks the way they are. The newest truck we have over there is a 2005. Looking at them, we keep them really shiny and everybody thinks they look good and brand new, but they’re getting old and stuff starts breaking down on them. It’s been huge expenses lately.”
He said a truck recently failed an inspection of its tank, but only by 10 psi. He said the hope was that a minor repair would fix the issue and that the truck was going to be tested again.
Carey clarified that the truck pumps water fine when hooked up to a hydrant, which is the only way that it is ever used by the department. He just said the truck needs to be maintained to pass the state’s inspections.
“It’s getting to the point where the ladder truck is going to have to have some major TLC done to it, if we’re going to keep it,” Carey said. “If not, we need to make a decision to trade it for a newer refurbished model, and the city is going to have to help me pay for it.”
Carey said if the minor repair did not fix the issue, rebuilding the pump would cost an estimated $15,000. He said in addition, the truck is an older model and has some other issues that will need to be addressed along with maintenance costs that increase each year.
Carey said this year alone he’s already spent roughly $14,000 in general maintenance for the department’s trucks.
“I’m paying for it from the state funds that we get, which is very minimal,” Carey said. “Right now we’re at $36,000 per year, is what I get from the state. That pays for all of our pump tests, all of our ladder tests, any maintenance that is done to those things.”
Carey said he had already been doing some research, but Hatfield asked him to present the council with some cost differences between repairs to the current truck and upkeep compared to the city buying a refurbished fire engine.