WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Police Department is currently taking applications for a new patrolman.
The agency will accept applications until 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.
Interested applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 35, according to the department.
The position will come with a competitive salary, paid holidays, medical insurance, life insurance, paid vacation, paid tuition and salary for training and a 20-year retirement pension.
Interested applicants must be able to pass a written examination and a physical agility test, pass a background investigation and a medical examination and drug test and pass a one-year probation period and basic police training.
Applications can be picked up at the Williamson Police Station at 165 East 4th Ave., in Williamson from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.