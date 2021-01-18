Essential reporting in volatile times.

WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Police Department is currently taking applications for a new patrolman.

The agency will accept applications until 3 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.

Interested applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 35, according to the department.

The position will come with a competitive salary, paid holidays, medical insurance, life insurance, paid vacation, paid tuition and salary for training and a 20-year retirement pension.

Interested applicants must be able to pass a written examination and a physical agility test, pass a background investigation and a medical examination and drug test and pass a one-year probation period and basic police training.

Applications can be picked up at the Williamson Police Station at 165 East 4th Ave., in Williamson from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.