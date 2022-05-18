WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Police Department chief recommended the city increase the penalty amount for drug offenses that are issued as citations.
Chief Grady Dotson said the penalty amounts for offenses such as speeding and simple drug possession should not be the same dollar amount as they are now. He said he has brought this before the council multiple times since taking his position.
“I have said this since I’ve been chief,” Dotson said. “I think we need to address it again. … I’ve said it openly. I think the fines need to be raised, and you guys have the power to do that.”
Dotson said simple possession citations are for when an individual has a very small amount of a drug on their person. Those with large amounts are arrested and booked, but those with smaller amounts just receive a ticket.
“If it’s a large amount of drugs, it’s of course more than a citation, it’s an arrest,” Dotson said. “We have the K9 dog that we use a lot now.”
Dotson said the department is tasked with generating revenue for the town as well, and that increasing these penalties would also bring in more funds.
“With the citations, I’ve brought this up before, it is always tasked to us to try to bring in revenue,” Dotson said. “On our side, the city police department, we bring in a pretty good lot of revenue from citations and different things like that.”
Dotson said he has already done most of the paperwork working with the city’s legal counsel to look at how the increases would work and what changes would need to be made to the city’s ordinances to make it happen.
Dotson said previous members of the council were in opposition to the changes, so it has not moved any farther than his planning stages.
Mayor Charlie Hatfield said the council now is different and encouraged Dotson to again submit a proposal to the council working with the city’s attorney to ensure the penalties fit within what is legally allowed by state law.
Councilman Mike Casey said he’d be interested to see numbers showing what is collected now and different projections based on increases to the fines.
Dotson is expected to provide more information at a council meeting in the coming weeks.