ASSAULT ON AN OFFICER: Tony Lee Ross, 35, of Switzer, W.Va., was arrested June 29 and charged with disorderly conduct, obstructing and assault and battery on an officer by the Williamson Police Department.
Mingo 911 received a call of an intoxicated man destroying an apartment at Victoria Courts apartments in West Williamson.
The officers detained Ross, whom they said appeared disoriented and intoxicated, and found he had an active warrant from Logan County.
The officers placed Ross, formerly of Mingo County, under arrest and began transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail at Holden. The defendant became disorderly and spit on the floor of the cruiser and on one of the officers, according to the police report. An officer "deployed a 2-second burst of taser onto the defendant," and he was transported to jail with no further incident.
DRIVING REVOKED DUI: Bradley Rex Cline, 49, of Baisden was arrested June 30 and charged with driving on a revoked license for DUI by the Mingo County Sheriff's Department. The deputy was on patrol on U.S. 52 when he noticed Cline driving and knew he had previously been charged with DUI and did not have a valid license.
FALSE INFORMATION: Ronda Ann Johnson, 41, of Williamson was arrested June 30 and charged with giving false information to a law enforcement officer by the West Virginia State Police. Johnson was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by a trooper, who asked her if there was anything illegal in a purse and duffel bag. She stated three times there was not. During the search, the trooper found syringes and a pop can with a white residue that had burn marks. The officer also noticed a fresh needle track mark in the arm of the defendant, according to the police report.
POSSESSION: Rush Bryant Dials, 31, of Williamson was arrested June 29 and charged with possession by the Delbarton Police Department. The defendant had three syringes believed to contain heroin and also a crack pipe, according to the police report.
DUI: Wade Smith, 61, of Varney was arrested June 29 and charged with DUI and driving left of center by the WPD.
TERRORISTIC THREATENING: Willie Wayne McCoy, 42, of Meador, W.Va., was arrested June 27 and charged with making threats during a phone call from the Southwestern Regional Jail by the MCSD. McCoy allegedly threatened to buy a gun and kill several people at a home on Beech Creek. He also threatened to burn the house, according to the police report.
BREAKING AND ENTERING: Brandon Chase Goins, 31, of Aflex, Ky., was arrested June 27 and charged with breaking and entering, conspiracy and petit larceny by the WPD.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Christopher Thorn, 41, of Williamson was arrested June 27 and charged with domestic violence by the WPD.
ATTEMPTED GRAND LARCENY: Tiffany Mae Osborne, 28, of Delbarton was arrested June 21 and charged with attempted grand larceny, destruction of property and petit larceny by the WVSP.
DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Cary Lee Preece, 40, of Kermit was arrested June 26 and charged with domestic assault and battery and third offense DUI by the WVSP.
OBSTRUCTING AN OFFICER: Robert Brady, 39, of Allen, Ky., was arrested June 24 and charged with obstructing an officer by the WPD.