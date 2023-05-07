Williamson Plants Tree for Arbor Day

WILLIAMSON – During its meeting on April 27, the Williamson City Council approved the signing of a proclamation and the ceremony of planting a tree as part of the national Arbor Day celebration.
The proclamation stated that “The City of Williamson has been nominated as a Tree City USA” and “desires to participate every year with proclamation of Arbor Day and further desires to continue its tree-planting program.”
The city’s fulfillment of its obligations to become a Tree City USA is symbolized by Williamson’s participation in the Arbor Day celebrations. This program not just broadens the tree-establishing mission of the public Arbor Day Establishment, it additionally gives the city admittance to concede assets for eliminating trees that are no longer aesthetic.
“We will become eligible for an 80 percent reimbursement from the Division of Forestry by taking part in this program," said Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield. "Last year, we spent about $10,000 on tree evacuation. We could have received $8,000 back if we had already been given the designation."
According to Hatfield, even though a significant number of trees in the city have recently been cut down, they contribute to the environment’s aesthetics and provide oxygen that sustains life. He said the way to have trees in the city is to choose the legitimate spot to establish them and to pick the right type of trees.
Hatfield said that the trees that lined Second Avenue and other city streets were supposed to be dwarf varieties, or smaller trees. However, the trees that were previously planted throughout the town were not dwarf varieties. They got so big that they covered the streets and got into the walls of many buildings.
Hatfield marked the announcement the night prior to Arbor Day. He and Helen Stanley, a Greater Kanawha Rural Conservation and Development board member, planted a pink dogwood on the hillside in front of the floodwall along West First Avenue the following morning.
Stanley said that as part of a grant from the Greater Kanawha Rural Conservation and Development, many pollinator plants will be planted all the way down the floodwall.
