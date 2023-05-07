Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Williamson Plants Tree for Arbor Day
Buy Now

Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield and Helen Stanley plant a tree for Arbor Day Thursday, April 27, 2023.

 Heather Wolford | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON – During its meeting on April 27, the Williamson City Council approved the signing of a proclamation and the ceremony of planting a tree as part of the national Arbor Day celebration.

The proclamation stated that “The City of Williamson has been nominated as a Tree City USA” and “desires to participate every year with proclamation of Arbor Day and further desires to continue its tree-planting program.”

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings