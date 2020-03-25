WILLIAMSON — Williamson Pre-K-8 School Principal Shannon Blackburn and Assistant Principal Ralph Psyzkowski were program presenters on March 10 at the Williamson Rotary Club, according to a news release.
Blackburn spoke about an ongoing project they have had for five years to upgrade the playground for grades K-5. They have selected a “state-of-the-art playground system,” Cabana Bay, that will have a total installation cost of approximately $32,000.
They are nearing their fund-raising goal, but would appreciate any amount of contributions from anyone interested in assisting.
The school has also implemented a robotics program that is enabling the students to enter competitions. Also, the curriculum includes the opportunity for the students to put together throughout the year a video of that year’s activities with students learning the necessary skills for each facet of the learning experience.
The Rotarians, a service club with the motto “Service Above Self,” is always interested in helping with community projects. They are a humanitarian service organization that addresses social causes to enrich and build goodwill and peace at home and abroad.
Past projects by Rotary at the school include the “School: Slow Down” sign located near the school, donation of dictionaries to students and a Buddy Bench at the school.