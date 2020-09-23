The Williamson Police Department is holding a DUI sobriety checkpoint inside the city limits Saturday, Oct. 3. The road check will begin Saturday evening and last into the morning hours.
Latest News
- ATV law brings more customers to off-road shops
- Kanawha judge sets hearing date for color-coded school reopening map case
- Child care for essential workers extended through end of year
- New campus banners an homage to crash victims
- Hunting and Fishing Show canceled for 2021
- Marshall knocks off No. 23 App State 17-7
- Tolsia torches Wayne, 59-6, as county rivalry is renewed
- Kermit trounces Williamson in middle school action
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- New exotic pet shop offers variety
- Above-average snowfalls predicted for West Virginia this winter
- Bank of Mingo to close Williamson branch in December
- Public Defender Services announces recipients of annual awards
- BOBBY GENE PENNINGTON
- Local businessman Mike Adkins dies at age 70
- Editorial: Governor has no good options in COVID-19 fight
- ANNABELLE MAYNARD BLACKBURN
- DOYLE K. CLINE
- Kermit trounces Williamson in middle school action
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.