WILLIAMSON — Steps have been taken to bring new officers in to the Williamson Police Department, which is facing an officer shortage like many other departments across the nation.

The Williamson City Council approved Thursday for Police Chief Grady Dotson to pursue a potential candidate he said had passed both the physical and civil exam required to become an officer. Grady said the potential candidate still needed to complete some mental health testing required by the state if the city was interested in him as a potential candidate.

