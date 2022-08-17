WILLIAMSON — Steps have been taken to bring new officers in to the Williamson Police Department, which is facing an officer shortage like many other departments across the nation.
The Williamson City Council approved Thursday for Police Chief Grady Dotson to pursue a potential candidate he said had passed both the physical and civil exam required to become an officer. Grady said the potential candidate still needed to complete some mental health testing required by the state if the city was interested in him as a potential candidate.
Mayor Charlie Hatfield said both he and the council were interested in getting officers back into the department, so he recommended the process continue for the potential hire.
The city council met in an hour-long executive session during its only meeting in July to discuss the issue before returning to address the public. Hatfield said at that time two officers had resigned, with Grady Dotson reading their letters to council later in the meeting.
Hatfield said during executive session, council was also informed a third officer planned to resign before the end of the current quarter. Dotson said Thursday this was on track to still happen by the end of the year as far as he knew, which would bring the current staff of four officers down to just three.
The council voted in July to make an emergency 90-day hire of a former employee of the department. Council also charged the department with being proactive in seeking potential new officers.
Dotson said he was working to schedule a physical examination in the next couple of weeks for the new applicants that had come in since the shortage was first reported in July and advertising for positions had ramped up.
Dotson said previously the main factor in the officers leaving is finding better-paying jobs in other fields.
“Pay and different things always play a factor in the career that we have chosen,” Dotson said. “When these two officers came to me with resignation letters, it was hard for them, and it’s really hard for me.”
Hatfield said the council will review pay structure and other factors in the hopes of attracting and retaining officers for the police force.
“We’re living in a very difficult time,” Hatfield said. “Law enforcement doesn’t attract a lot of people like it used to because, obviously, sadly this country doesn’t appreciate its police officers, in my opinion. Their safety, their service and everything has been neglected and taken advantage of, and I think it’s showing its fruits and problems by what we see here.”
Dotson previously said he will continue working to ensure the safety of those in the city and wants those living and working in Williamson to always have officers looking out for them.
“I want Williamson to have a police force,” Dotson said. “I want Williamson to excel. I want the citizens to always know that they’re safe. I put a lot of hours in myself that I don’t get paid the overtime and stuff for, and my guys do, too. I really appreciate them.”
Local residents voiced concerns during the Williamson City Council meeting Thursday about drug-related crimes in the area and how they felt there needs to be a stronger police presence in certain parts of the city. Another resident came to the meeting to ask about the process for starting a neighborhood watch on Peter Street.
Dotson said despite being short-handed, his officers are still constantly working and that he is proud of the work being done. However, he shared concerns about the court system nationwide and said that it takes more than just the officers making an arrest for crime to be eradicated in an area.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.