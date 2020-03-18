WILLIAMSON — A highly anticipated basketball game that was going to see the Williamson Police and Williamson Fire Departments square off against one another has been postponed, according to Williamson Parks and Recreation Director Jarrod Dean.
The Inaugural Emergency Services Basketball Battle was set to be played Tuesday, March 24 at the Williamson Fieldhouse, but the decision was made to postpone the event due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“In light of President Trump’s national emergency and Governor Justice’s decision to shut down West Virginia schools and all secondary activities including sporting events due to the coronavirus, we have made the decision to postpone our Fire and Police basketball battle,” Dean said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. The care for our children, spectators, players, volunteers and staff are of high importance to us. We will be issuing a new date as soon as possible. We ask that you take care of yourself and take extra caution during this unprecedented time.”
The first-time event is going to be a fundraiser for the Williamson Parks and Recreation as well as both the Williamson Police and Fire departments.
Fire Chief Joey Carey and Police Chief Grady Dotson said both departments are looking forward to competing in the event whenever it may be, but the well-being of the general public takes precedence.