WILLIAMSON — Williamson Parks and Recreation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of families and children in Williamson, celebrated the ribbon cutting of their new basketball court June 12 in the West End Community.

The event was attended by community members, city officials and partners who helped make the project possible.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

