WILLIAMSON — Williamson Parks and Recreation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of families and children in Williamson, celebrated the ribbon cutting of their new basketball court June 12 in the West End Community.
The event was attended by community members, city officials and partners who helped make the project possible.
The organization expressed gratitude towards their partners — including Josh Reed, Tim Reed Sr., and Tim Reed Jr. with Reeds Sprayfoam Insulation; Randy Workman with Grace Equipment; Justin Marcum; Promise Land Developments LLC; Amy Dearfield Hannah and Williamson Health and Wellness Center — for their contributions.
During the event, Executive Director Jarrod Dean shared a plaque received last year that recognized Williamson Parks and Recreations as the recipient of the “Champions for Children” award in 2022. He emphasized the importance of working towards projects for kids and families, which is at the core of the organization’s mission.
Dean also expressed appreciation for the support of Williamson city councilmen Mike Casey and Ralphie Hall, City Attorney Nathan Brown, Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce President Chris Dotson and the Parks Commission. He acknowledged the hard work of Russell Gambill and Seann McCormick from the maintenance staff for their efforts in painting and line layout.
Williamson Parks and Recreation remains committed to developing and creating opportunities that provide better access to resources for kids and families in the community. This basketball court is just one of many projects to come, Dean stated.
