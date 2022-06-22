WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Parks and Recreation Board is in the midst of its first phase of planning for the city, according to the director.
Jarrod Dean updated local business owners on what he calls the board’s master plan Thursday during a meeting of the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Dean first highlighted work that has been done inside of the Williamson Fieldhouse, where the meeting took place.
“We’ve been obviously extremely busy with projects and renovations and events and all kinds of stuff,” Dean said. “As you can see when you came in the Fieldhouse, we’ve repainted the whole facility, which is a great uplift to the facility.”
Dean also noted that LED lights had been installed in the facility, claiming $400-$500 a month in energy cost savings.
Dean said a contract for installing an HVAC system in the Fieldhouse had been awarded to a local business. He said due to the nature of funding the process has been a slow one, but that he expected some steps to be made now that a contract is in place.
Regarding the master plan, the Williamson Parks and Recreation board has made multiple posts to Facebook detailing projects. No projected date for these projects has been announced, and Dean said that is intentional.
“When you’re working with master plans, that’s exactly what it is — a master plan,” Dean said. “It doesn’t necessarily have a substantial completion date of when that master plan is going to be fully completed. We’ve been real careful to not put dates out there, but we have put out there what phase of this project we are working on currently.”
The first phase includes filling in the former pool in the West End of Williamson for that space to be used in another way. Dean said Thursday crews have filled about 80% of the pool. In that area, a courtyard green space for events and everyday use is planned, as well as a splash pad.
“I know it’s been a controversial subject with filling in the pool, and I’m not going to get into the details, but everybody knows the pool’s been shut down for what I’ve heard six or seven years now,” Dean said. “The goal is to create a courtyard there. One thing with rural communities, the important trend they’re trying to do right now is create more green space for rural communities because it gets people out, it helps with obesity, it helps foster a lot of pride in certain areas of cities and counties.”
Phase one also includes plans to resurface the tennis and basketball courts, as well as development of three pickleball courts. Dean said there are people who use parks space for playing pickleball already.
“While we try to focus on youth recreation and options for youth, we also want to look at people of all ages,” Dean said. “It’s important for (senior citizens) to have recreation in their lives, as well.”
Dean said there is also planning taking place for an all-inclusive playground, an indoor swimming facility and outdoor amphitheater.
There are no estimated completion dates for any of the projects on the master plan, but Dean said updates can continue to be found on the Williamson Parks and Recreation Facebook page.