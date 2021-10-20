WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Council voted Thursday to hold the city’s trick-or-treat night on Thursday, Oct. 28, which is separate from the county’s set date of Saturday, Oct. 30.
The idea was brought to council by Mayor Charlie Hatfield, who said the county has typically held trick-or-treat night on a weeknight in previous years. He said holding it during the week is easier on law enforcement, as well as for communities in neighboring Pike County, Kentucky, for example, to hold annual Halloween festivities.
Hatfield proposed holding trick-or-treat in the City of Williamson from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28. Councilman Mike Casey motioned in favor of the idea with the addition to schedule the city council’s regularly scheduled meeting for that evening to an earlier time.
A motion to hold trick-or-treat that evening and to hold the Oct. 28 city council meeting at 4 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. passed unanimously.
“I had a commissioner call me,” Hatfield said. “I explained what I just did to you guys — the 28th was the best day for a lot of reasons, the safety of the kids, and for some reason, they all unanimously went with the other … I’m disappointed. One of them did reach out to me and I stated for the record that I think Thursday is it. What other night would you consider? Wednesday is church night. Friday is football game night, and I think Saturday is just not a good time for all the reasons we all know, so why they did that, I don’t know.”
The town of Matewan also voted to change their trick-or-treat night to Thursday, Oct. 28, during their most recent council meeting.
Later in the meeting during his report, fire chief Joey Carey also detailed the annual trick-or-treat night fireworks show. The fireworks will be set off around 9 p.m. the evening of trick-or-treat.