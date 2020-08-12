STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Karla D. Gregory-Martin was recently promoted as senior vice president of Workforce Education Diversity and Aspire at Eastern Gateway Community College (EGCC) in Steubenville, Ohio.
Karla was one of six women to receive the Women of Distinction honor for her work and contributions to the Steubenville community at Steubenville’s YWCA fourth annual fundraiser dinner in November 2019.
Karla serves on several boards, including the Ohio WIOA Workforce Development Board for Area 16, board of trustees for the Jefferson County Community Action Council, advisory board for the Ohio Department of Higher Education’s Aspire Program and committee member for Mobility Partnership for Human Services for Brooke, Hancock, Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission, CDL Committee for the Ohio Department of Transportation and co-chairs the Diversity Committee for EGCC.
Karla is a former resident of Williamson and attended Williamson High School. She later graduated from Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke, Virginia. She is the daughter of Keith and Cassandra Gregory of Williamson and Hazel Sweetenberg of Steubenville, Ohio.
She received her bachelor’s degree in mortuary science from The Cincinnati School of Mortuary Science in Cincinnati, Ohio. Karla is a licensed funeral director in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Karla and her husband, Hardin (Chris) M. Martin Jr., are co-owners of Gregory-Martin Funeral Home in Steubenville, Ohio. She is the mother of four children, Alexis, Hayden (Jermaine Kelley), Hazel and Hardin Martin III, and has one grandson, Jovani Kelley.