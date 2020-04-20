WILLIAMSON — Williamson Memorial Hospital announced on Monday that the 100-plus-year-old healthcare facility will be officially close its doors Tuesday, April 21.
Interim CEO Gene Preston said in a statement on the hospital's Facebook page that over the past seven months they were able to right-size the organization, streamline operations and fix a large portion of the revenue cycle issues, but the decline in volumes experienced from the current pandemic were too sudden and severe for them to sustain operations.
"It is with a very heavy heart that we have no other alternative to keep the facility operating," Preston said. "However, the new facility owner has expressed his desire to seek out the needed partners for emergency services, lab and X-ray to return to the hospital in the future. It is for this reason, I am confident that services will return to that facility to serve the Williamson community once our country’s healthcare system stabilizes post pandemic."
The hospital initially announced the impending closure back in March and said they were currently operating as a debtor-in-possession in a bankruptcy case in United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Then about a week later, Williamson Health & Wellness Center Inc. announced that a $3.68 million bid to purchase most of the assets of Williamson Memorial Hospital had been approved by the U.S Bankruptcy Court.
WHWC CEO Dr. Donovan Dino Beckett told MetroNews in an interview in early April that his organization has a three-part plan for the hospital beginning with moving some existing clinics and programs from downtown Williamson into the building, but that the purchase wouldn't be officially closed until April 30.
Williamson-based Mingo Health Partners LLC bought the 76-bed hospital from Franklin, Tennessee-based Community Healthcare Systems in 2018.
The group is composed of Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield, former Mayor Sam Kapourales and Huntington attorney and former Delegate Doug Reynolds, who is also managing partner of HD Media, which owns the Williamson Daily News and other Southern West Virginia newspapers.
On Oct. 21, 2019, the group announced that they had made a Chapter 11 filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, and would be bringing on new leadership in the form of Interim CEO Gene Preston.
Preston, who is a health care administrator from Huntington and president of Vertical Healthcare, has spent the past six months working at WMH and spoke about the dedication of the longtime employees at Mingo County's only hospital.
"I remain in awe of the dedication and perseverance of the employees of the hospital, whom I have had the pleasure to work with and to know," Preston wrote on the hospital's Facebook page. "It is rare to find such a dedicated work force with an aligned vision and purpose to take care of patients and the community. I want all of you to know that your influence on me has made me a better leader and person. I will continue to endeavor to identify solutions for the new facility owner as all of you remain on the top of my mind."
Chief Operating Officer and Chief Nursing Officer Loretta Simon said that she was hopeful the building will still be used to its fullest capacity once the purchase is finalized and called the hospital shutting down a "formal closing process" that has to happen with the previous owners, Mingo Health Partners.
"We hope for a new future when it comes to healthcare in the area, we know the Health and Wellness Center is in the running through the purchase agreement and we trust that they will be able to expand services," Simon said. "We know that he (Dr. Beckett) does have to potentially work with a third-party to operate portions of it as a hospital, but he will utilize the space to its fullest capacity I believe and expand services and provide basic healthcare to the community."
All of the 130 plus employees at WMH were affected by the closure and they were all given instructions on how to sign up for WorkForce WV, which is a state government agency that oversees the unemployment programs, according to COO Loretta Simon.
Williamson Memorial Hospital was established in Williamson in 1918.