WILLIAMSON — Lelia Andrews, a registered nurse at Williamson Memorial Hospital, has been chosen to go to Nassau, Bahamas, to provide medical relief to refugees from Hurricane Dorian, according to a news release.
Andrews is teaming up with International Medical Relief to render medical care to Jamaicans, Haitians and Bahamians who are all undocumented.
“I’ve always wanted to do a medical mission trip,” said Andrews, who found the company about a year ago while browsing on the internet. “This is the first time I have been involved.”
Andrews is leaving Sept. 27 and will be in Nassau for five days. Because the need is so great, the company rotates volunteers every two to three days.
“We were originally going to Abaco Island, but all of their facilities have been wiped out … there’s no resources there. They have transported all of those people to Nassau,” Andrews said. “As a nurse I am here to take care of people. These people need care because the government won’t provide it. So, I would like to help and use some of the skills I have learned at Williamson Memorial Hospital.”
Andrews is hoping to raise $2,000 for her trip. She has to pay fees and provide her own survival gear, food and plane tickets. To donate, send money via PayPal to strawbury78rn@yahoo.com or through the company website http://www.imrus.org/fr/Lelia-Andrews_30424.