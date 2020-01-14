WILLIAMSON — Williamson Memorial Hospital announced via press release late Monday, Jan. 13 that they were furloughing 20 of their full-time employees.
The move comes as part of the "hospital's ongoing efforts in re-organizing the 100-year old hospital through Chapter 11 bankruptcy."
WMH filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Supreme Court on Oct. 21 and then announced that they were laying off 35 employees and making a reduction to their services 10 days later on Oct. 31.
Below is the full release, which was signed by interim CEO and Managing Member of Vertical Healthcare Gene Preston:
"As part of ongoing efforts in re-organizing Williamson Memorial through Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the Leadership Team has examined our business to better position the hospital to maintain core services for the community. After a comprehensive evaluation process, the hospital has developed a new, streamlined structure that is more appropriate considering current volumes.
Unfortunately, this process resulted in several difficult, but necessary organizational changes, including the furlough of 20 of our employees. This furlough will not impact patient care and is appropriate based upon current census and visit volume.
It is the hospital’s hope that this furlough will be temporary as we stabilize our revenue cycle process and allow for growth in the future.
In June of 2019, the hospital installed a new clinical and financial system. The conversion was a failure and has caused the days in accounts receivable to exceed 200. This resulted in a complete depletion of the hospitals working capital.
Although the operational adjustments that have been made have the organization operating at a modest operating margin, the hospital remains with limited liquid resources until we overcome the issues surrounding the installation of the clinical and financial systems.
Williamson Memorial Hospital, its physicians, and staff remain committed to serving the community by providing access to quality care."