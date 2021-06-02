WILLIAMSON — Voters will go to the polls in Williamson’s municipal election Tuesday, June 8, and only the mayor’s race is contested.
Incumbent Mayor Charlie Hatfield is challenged by David Jewell.
Hatfield, a Democrat and businessman who has worked in oil and gas, real estate and also previously served as CEO of Williamson Memorial Hospital, is seeking his second term. Jewell, a Republican, currently serves as chief financial officer of Williamson Health and Wellness Center.
The mayoral race is the only contested race in the general election. Final outcomes for the council positions were decided in the April 13 primary election.
Early voting is offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at City Hall.
Read more about the mayoral candidates’ platforms by clicking these links: Charlie Hatfield and David Jewell at www.williamsondailynews.com.
