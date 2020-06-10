PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Curtis Hight, 38, of Williamson, pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday, June 5, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward Atkins to distributing heroin and crack cocaine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Hight admitted that on October 16, 2019, in Pike County, he sold heroin and crack cocaine to a confidential witness from his residence.
According to his plea agreement, during the controlled purchase, a handgun was within arm’s reach of Hight when he made the sale. Officers seized 13 firearms, ammunition, a bulletproof vest, one gram of heroin, 2.5 grams of crack cocaine, $15,775 in cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking from his residence. Hight was indicted in November 2019.
Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; James Robert Brown, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Louisville Field Office; and Commissioner Rodney Brewer, Kentucky State Police, jointly announced the guilty plea.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI and KSP. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jason Parman and Nick Rabold.
Hight faces up to 20 years in prison for the heroin trafficking charge, and not less than five years for the firearms charge, which must run consecutively. However, any sentence will be imposed by the Court after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.
This is another case prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Eastern District of Kentucky, U.S. Attorney Robert Duncan Jr., coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.