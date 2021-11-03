DELBARTON — A man from Williamson was arrested after members of both the Delbarton Police and the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department say he led them on a motorcycle chase through town and down U.S. 119.
John Andrew Slone, 35, of Williamson was given numerous charges and is named in two criminal complaints filed from both agencies in Mingo Magistrate Court. According to the complaints, the incident happened Oct. 22 after John Hall Jr. of the Delbarton Police Department observed a black motorcycle travel through town.
According to Hall, no registration plate could be seen on the bike, so he initiated a traffic stop. The motorcycle took off at a high speed, however, and Hall writes that it went through town passing vehicles in a no passing lane and in curves, which put other motorists in danger of a collision.
Hall pursued the motorcycle down W.Va. 65 toward the U.S. 119 exit at Belo, where Mingo County Deputy T.J. Justice joined in the pursuit. The motorcycle then turned into the southbound lane toward Williamson, and Deputy Norman Mines joined in the pursuit a few miles down the road where the Mingo County WVDOH headquarters is located.
During the pursuit, deputies say the motorcycle reached speeds of up to 110 mph. At one point, it reportedly struck a deputy cruiser.
All units continued to pursue the motorcycle until the suspect, identified as Slone in the complaints, lost control and hit a guardrail on U.S. 119. Slone then took off on foot and ran toward the river, attempting to flee into Kentucky.
Officer Hall used his cruiser to block a foot bridge, causing Slone to jump over the embankment, where he then ran approximately 30 feet and fell to the ground. Police say Slone refused to comply with officer commands of placing his hands behind his back. He attempted to pull his arms and hands underneath him while on the ground and then reportedly attempted to strike the officers while being arrested.
Investigation revealed that Slone was in possession of a stolen 2002 Honda motorcycle and a semi-automatic handgun along with a holster. A review of his driver’s history also showed that he had his license suspended and was without insurance or registration.
The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department has charged Slone with possession of stolen goods, three counts of fleeing on foot, three counts of fleeing in vehicle with reckless indifference, three counts of obstructing a police officer and three counts of assault on an officer. The Delbarton Police Department has charged him with fleeing in a vehicle, passing on a double line, reckless driving, driving suspended, no insurance, improper registration, second offense driving suspended and felon in possession of a firearm.
Slone is currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail.
