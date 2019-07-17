Williamson Daily News
GRAND LARCENY: Billy Edward Ray, 38, of Williamson was arrested July 11 and charged with grand larceny and conspiracy by the Williamson Police Department. Police allege Ray stole a PTI Transportation Corporation van, which is used to transport railroad workers. Video surveillance was acquired and identified Ray with taking the vehicle from Second Avenue in Williamson. Ray is facing another stolen vehicle charge on a past warrant.
GRAND LARCENY: Shane C. Hicks, 35, of Delbarton was arrested July 11 and charged with grand larceny by the Mingo County Sheriff's Department. Police allege Hicks stole a vehicle in the Delbarton area that had been parked while the owner was fishing.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: Beth Genean White, 34, of Williamson was arrested July 11 and charged with destruction of property by the West Virginia State Police. The incident happened June 21 at Dans Branch, north of Williamson.
DOMESTIC BATTERY: Thomas A. Bevins, 21, of Hardy, Ky., was arrested July 10 and charged with domestic battery by the WPD.
CHILD NEGLECT: Brandon Michael Ross, 34, of Matewan was arrested July 11 and charged with child neglect creating a risk of injury by the WVSP. Ross allegedly left a plastic bag of marijuana within reach of a child at the Carewood Apartments in Delbarton.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: Brian Farley, 24, of Chattaroy was arrested July 10 and charged with destruction of property by the WVSP.
SIMPLE POSSESSION: Abigail Renee Chapman, 26, of Red Jacket was arrested July 10 and charged with simple possession and trespassing by the WVSP. The incident occurred on Harvey Street in Williamson.
SIMPLE POSSESSION: Maegan Brianna Leedy, 31, of Red Jacket was arrested July 10 and charged with simple possession and trespassing by the WVSP. The incident occurred on Harvey Street in Williamson.
TRESPASSING, OBSTRUCTING: James Dingess, 63, of Dingess was arrested July 10 and charged with trespassing, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and escape from custody by the WPD. The officer had responded to a disturbance at Williamson Memorial Hospital.