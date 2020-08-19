WILLIAMSON — A Chattaroy man is facing multiple counts of sexual assault and child pornography after police say he had sexual relations with a minor.
Eddie Earl Davis, 34, of Howard Hollow was arrested Aug. 13 by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and charged with five counts of third degree sexual assault and one count of child pornography, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo Magistrate Court.
According to the complaint, Davis admitted under Miranda Rights that the sexual relations occurred with a 15-year-old female on five different occasions between the dates of March 1 and Aug. 13.
Davis also told deputies that he had the underage female send him nude photos, which he kept on his phone, according to the complaint.
Davis was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Donald Sansom and was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail in lieu of a $60,000 bail.
K-9 Deputy B.T. Sipple, Cpl. C. Endicott, Cpl. E. Williams and Cpl. D. Nunley were listed as the arresting officers.