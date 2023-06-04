Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — A man is facing charges following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children unit.

Andrew Wayne Collins, 51 of Dans Branch Street, was charged with two counts of allegedly distributing or exhibiting sexually explicit material involving minors according to a criminal complaint.

HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings