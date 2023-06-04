WILLIAMSON — A man is facing charges following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children unit.
Andrew Wayne Collins, 51 of Dans Branch Street, was charged with two counts of allegedly distributing or exhibiting sexually explicit material involving minors according to a criminal complaint.
The Internet Crimes Against Children data system was used to assign an officer to investigate a Cyber Tipline (CT) report on March 19, according to court documents. The case was investigation by Wes Virginia State Police Trooper S. P. Bowling.
A subpoena directing Suddenlink Communications to provide the IP address of the suspected source of the sexually explicit material was obtained as part of the investigation.
According to court documents, the officer was able to seize a laptop from Collins’ residence on Dans Branch Road after obtaining a search warrant for that address.
According to court documents, the laptop contained two videos of suspected child sexually explicit material, each of which lasted less than five minutes.
According to court documents, Collins allegedly accessed the video on Sept. 5, 2022.
“Further pictures and videos located on the laptop appear to depict (Collins), by himself, on this same date and within an hour of the access to the [material],” according to court documents.
As of press deadlines, Collins was not listed on the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority database.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.