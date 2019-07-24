Williamson Daily News
A 34-year-old Williamson man was arrested by the Williamson Police Department on multiple charges including third offense DUI and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Kenneth Warren of Vinson Street was arrested July 14 after officers saw him run a stop sign at the intersection of Third Avenue and Vinson Street. Warren was driving a 2006 BMW, according to the police report.
The arresting officers also noticed that Warren was not wearing a seatbelt. The WPD conducted a traffic stop when they noticed a strong smell of alcohol and also alcoholic beverage containers inside the car.
When questioned, Warren became belligerent and uncooperative with the officers. The defendant was asked to exit the vehicle to perform a field sobriety test. Warren also refused to give a preliminary breath test, and he was taken to the Williamson Police Department where he continued to be uncooperative, according to the police report.
The W.Va. implied consent was read and provided, but the defendant refused to acknowledge or sign it. He then refused to take a secondary breath test.
A search warrant was obtained, and a blood sample was taken from the defendant for chemical testing. It was sent to the W.Va. State Police Forensic Laboratory for analysis.
A license check was done from the 911 office, and it returned with information that Warren had a revoked license for two prior DUI charges, one in 2011 and one in 2014. He also had a previous felony conviction of drug possession with the intent to deliver. Insurance could not be verified on the vehicle Warren was driving.
During the traffic stop, a firearm was located inside the vehicle.
The arresting officers were Sgt. Jarrod Marcum and patrolmen Matt Tiller and J.T. McCown, according to WPD Chief Grady Dotson.