WILLIAMSON — On the same day that emergency personnel in Williamson responded to three separate overdose calls in the west end area, the Williamson Police Department arrested a man on charges of possession of 10 grams of fentanyl.
Zachary Adam Kendrick, 31, of Williamson was arrested Dec. 15 by the WPD and charged with unlawful possession/delivery of fentanyl, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court. If convicted, he could face between four and 20 years in prison.
According to the complaint, officers went to a home on West 5th Avenue after three separate individuals overdosed in the same area of Williamson.
The report says that officers spoke with the suspect’s mother, who told police her son had overdosed earlier that day. She let the officers inside her home, and they found Kendrick slumped over at the kitchen table.
The man grabbed a bag containing a white substance and tried to place it in his pocket, according to police. Officers took the bag, and Kendrick told police it was fentanyl, according to the report.
According to police, in the past year they have responded to the same residence in reference to overdoses several times.
Kendrick was initially transported to ARH Hospital in South Williamson, Kentucky, but was since released and arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Donald Sansom. He was sent to the Southwestern Regional Jail, where he remains behind bars in lieu of a $25,000 cash-only bail.
Williamson Police Chief G.P. Dotson and Patrolman A.T. Layne were listed as the investigating officers.
The following day, WPD arrested a Kentucky man on charges of possession of fentanyl.
Michael Smith, 46, of McAndrews, Kentucky, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with unlawful possession of fentanyl and obstructing.