PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Williamson man was recently arrested by the Pikeville Police Department and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.
Nathan Cantrell, 31, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police, third-degree assault, third-degree criminal trespassing, traffic charges and a separate charge of failure to appear in court, according to documents filed in Pike County Circuit Court.
According to the arrest report, an officer with PPD observed a vehicle leaving a hotel in Pikeville just before 3:45 a.m. The report says the officer performed a traffic stop on the vehicle after the registration did not come back on file.
The officer made contact with Cantrell, who told police he did not have a driver’s license. According to the report, Cantrell begged the officer not to take him to jail and to let him go because he had active warrants.
After learning through dispatch that he had three active warrants, the officer asked Cantrell to step out of the vehicle. Police say Cantrell became combative and would not place his hands behind his back.
The report says Cantrell ran from the officer down North Mayo Trail toward Pikeville High School. The chase led onto school property as Cantrell ran onto the football/baseball field at the high school and hid in one of the dugouts.
The officer deployed his taser two times, according to the court documents, but was not able to subdue Cantrell until three other officers arrived for backup.
After a search of the vehicle following the arrest, police say they found a large amount of a crystal like substance that appeared to be methamphetamine and a large amount of cash.
He was also in possession of room keys to two hotels in the area that are known locations for drug activity, according to police.
Cantrell was lodged in the Pike County Detention Center in Pikeville.
Disclaimer: All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. A criminal complaint is a document that alleges a criminal charge.