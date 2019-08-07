WILLIAMSON A Williamson man is in trouble with the law once again after he was arrested in connection for a beating in June that left a man fighting for his life and then proceeded to drain his bank account.
Justin Russell, 34, is charged with malicious assault, robbery, grand larceny and three counts of forgery of a credit card, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
On June 26, emergency services was dispatched to Joseph Avenue by Mingo County 911 for a report of an intoxicated person. They discovered a victim with severe life-threatening injuries lying outside Russell's apartment.
The victim was transported to Pikeville Medical Center for extensive medical treatment, where he remains.
While in the hospital, police alleged that Russell removed $1,109 from the victim's account in three separate transactions. He attempted to access the victim's account several more times, but failed.
Warrants were served for the arrest of Russell, and he was located by Williamson police walking on Joseph Avenue on July 30.
The officers attempted to apprehend Russell, but he became belligerent and forcibly resisted.
A taser was deployed, but he still attempted to assault one of the officers, and a second cartridge was deployed.
Russell was transported to Williamson Memorial Hospital and treated for taser exposure. Once being medically cleared for jail, police said Russell broke away from officers in the emergency room and attempted to escape.
During the attempt, Russell allegedly struck officers and hospital staff attempting to aid officers, but he was eventually taken back into custody.
On top of the malicious assault, robbery, grand larceny and forgery charges from June, Russell was also charged with three counts of battery of a law enforcement officer, escaping custody, two counts of obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and fleeing.
He was also charged with domestic assault and domestic battery charges from a Feb. 14 incident when he allegedly pushed down a victim during a verbal argument and poured paint on them.
Russell was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Magistrate Donald Sansom and is currently being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail on an $80,000 cash only bond.
