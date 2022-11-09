Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — The city of Williamson has launched its new website.

The Williamson City Council approved in August a contract with local company RunyonTech to create a new website for the municipality.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you