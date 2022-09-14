WILLIAMSON — The 49th annual Williamson King Coal Festival is set for Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 15-17.
A schedule of events for the weekend has been released. Williamson event coordinator Tonya Webb said some additional items may be added as the event approaches.
The first event for the festival was the Miss King Coal Pageant, which was held Sept. 10 at the Williamson Fire Department.
The Williamson King Coal Dog Show is set for Thursday, Sept. 15, on the field at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. Registration will begin at 5 p.m.
The Williamson King Coal Cruise In and Block Party will take place from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16.
Drivers can cruise through downtown Williamson while showing off their vehicles. One lane will be open for slow cruising while the other lane will be used to showcase parked vehicles. Vehicles include classics, vintage, sporty and more. Area car club members or anyone who owns unique and classic cars are asked to attend. There will be a DJ, music and drawings for prizes until 9 p.m.
Vendors and entertainment will fill the schedule from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The parade is set for 5:30 p.m.
“We currently have a lot of vendors registered including unique handmade crafts, art, collectibles, food trucks and more,” Webb said. “Vendors will open to the public at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. They will be located on 2nd Avenue, Logan Street and part of First Avenue. There will also be a kids fun zone, bouncy house, slip n slide and more, and for everyone, come enjoy a game of horseshoes. This will be located on First Avenue.”
Entertainment schedule for Saturday, Sept. 17:
9 a.m.: performances by Debbie’s Dance Studio
10 a.m.: presentation of awards for Mr. King Coal and the Humanitarian award
noon-2 p.m.: The Kevin Prater Band
3 p.m.-4 p.m.: Higher Ground Band
4:30 p.m.-5 p.m.: Lincoln County Cloggers
5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.: Williamson King Coal Parade
“Please remember that some of our local businesses and restaurants will be open as well, so make sure you take a moment to stop in and check them out,” Webb said.
For more information, visit the King Coal Festival Facebook event on the City of Williamson’s page.
