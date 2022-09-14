Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

2021 king coal-5.JPG
The 48th annual King Coal festival was held in downtown Williamson in 2021.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — The 49th annual Williamson King Coal Festival is set for Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 15-17.

A schedule of events for the weekend has been released. Williamson event coordinator Tonya Webb said some additional items may be added as the event approaches.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

