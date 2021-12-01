WILLIAMSON — Christmas was officially kicked off in Williamson Saturday evening with the annual Great White Way festivities, as well as some other treats for residents to enjoy.
This year marked the first time in years that the Great White Way events were not planned and executed by the Action in Mingo (AIM) Group. On Aug. 26, the Williamson City Council voted 4-1 to have the city take over the duties of the celebrations, two weeks after the council voted to hire Tonya Webb as their new event coordinator.
As such, the Great White Way event was combined this year with the tree lighting held near the Mingo County Courthouse, which was held one hour before the parade. All throughout the day, the Great White Way event provided a host of entertainment, especially for the little ones, and classic Christmas characters such as the Grinch and Santa Claus could be seen throughout town.
Activities included a Christmas bake off, making of gingerbread houses sponsored by Andy’s Pizza, making of ornaments for the city Christmas tree, a Christmas scavenger hunt, letters to Santa, a “Reindeer Run,” a children’s candy cane hunt, and a meet-and-greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the fire department following the parade. Free hot chocolate was provided throughout the event by city clerk staff.
The Great White Way wasn’t the only activity happening in town Saturday evening, however. Inside the historic Mountaineer Hotel, The HeArt of West Virginia held an event dubbed as Christmas AF (Art Fest).
The event allowed local artisans from around the region to show off different forms of artistic craft, which included painting, drawing, photography, pottery and even Native American style flintknapping work. Participants included Nancy Peyton of Logan, Hillary Hall of Belfry, Kentucky, Lindsey Lambert of Logan, Alec Elkins of Chapmanville, Craig Ferrell of Hewett, Travis Tomblin of Omar and Jacklyn Justice of Belfry, Kentucky.
The art show also featured an open mic event with Thomas Jude, Alex Blankenship, Jon Mounts, Keith Rife, Bruce Smith, Hillary Hall and Jacklyn Justice as performers.
To see photos from the Great White Way Parade visit www.WilliamsonDailyNews.com.