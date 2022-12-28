WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Housing Authority recently reflected on program successes throughout 2022 and looked ahead to expansions planned for 2023.
Executive Director Pauline Sturgill said the authority has this year focused on feeding programs and education initiatives for its residents.
“Save the Children has been a partner with the authority over the last few years,” Sturgill said. “This year they awarded us $30,000 — $25,000 of that was to initiate a fresh food initiative with the Williamson Farmer’s Market. We were able to give all or families $100 in fresh food vouchers that they were able to spend at the farmer’s market. Many had never been to the market before, didn’t know the market existed, and were delighted at the opportunity to buy produce that they couldn’t afford when they go to the store.”
Sturgill said there was roughly $7,000 left after these vouchers were given, so the authority partnered with Food City to provide each family a $30 voucher to help pay for their Thanksgiving meals this year. Additionally, the other $5,000 of the grant was used for math and literacy kits for the families over the summer.
Sturgill said Truist Bank also provided grant funding this year to improve broadband at some of the facilities in the city
“Our residents will have access to broadband at the three family projects at no cost, which means they can apply for jobs, go to school, do homework, doctor’s appointments,” Sturgill said. “Truist was so excited about it that they actually gave me a little over $12,000 to install a computer lab so that we could offer training. We’re going to be offering a lot of programs through these computer labs in the spring.”
Sturgill said the authority will also undergo a partnership with AmeriCorps to provide services to residents. The authority will also partner with UPIKE for social services.
In facility improvements, the authority is undertaking a project to put new roofs on all of the housing projects in the city.
Goals for 2023 include expanding existing initiatives and providing for additional funding for new feeding programs and to continue to provide training support to residents.
Sturgill also said she’d be remiss to look ahead to the future without touching on the rich history of the Williamson Housing Authority.
On June 3, 1938, a meeting was held in the office of Williamson Mayor J.M. Smith by persons interested in forming a housing authority. E.F. Randolph was chosen chairman pro tem of the authority at that meeting, and S.P. Goodman was chosen secretary pro tem.
That initial meeting laid the groundwork for the construction of public housing at two sites. On November 25, 1940, ground was broken in West Williamson and on Vinson Street for the construction of two projects of low-rent housing.
Victoria Courts was named for Mrs. Victoria Williamson. Mrs. Williamson was the mother of H.T. Williamson, who was a pioneer resident of the community and owned the land on which the project was being constructed. Williamson Terrace was named for W.J. Williamson, the founder of the City of Williamson.
While the work was begin done on the two projects, the tenant selection office opened on April 1, 1941 and applications were accepted for housing. The projects were ready for occupancy on October 1, 1941, and both had complete occupancy by February of 1942.
Since those two projects were constructed, the authority has added 102 units of housing at Goodman Manor. Goodman Manor, located at the corner of Fourth Avenue and Harvey Street was dedicated on April 27, 1975. The Manor was named after S.P. Goodman, the authority’s founder and its’ first Executive Director. Liberty Heights, the last project built by the authority was started on October 29, 1980 and completed on May 17, 1982. Liberty Heights is located just off of Vinson Street and includes 36 units of two, three and four bedroom units.