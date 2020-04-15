The Housing Authority of the City of Williamson and its Family Resource Center prepared and delivered more than 85 meals to senior citizens before the Easter holiday. The home-cooked meals included baked turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and blueberry cobbler. The meals were pre-packaged and refrigerated and ready to be heated up over the Easter weekend.
“A little love and care goes a long way. Thank you everyone for the donations, our community is the BEST,” a post on the housing authority’s Facebook page said. WHA staff delivered the meals Friday to seniors who reside in public housing.