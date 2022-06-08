WILLIAMSON — The city of Williamson sponsored a flea market on First Avenue Saturday.
The market was an idea proposed by town council and organized by city event coordinator Tonya Webb, who said this first event was a success.
“We had a great time and appreciate all of you so much,” Webb said.
The event was originally set to be a three-part series throughout the summer. However, Webb said as of now there will be one other market planned for the summer.
“We had originally planned to hold one in July, but after speaking with a lot of the vendors it seems to be vacation month for most so we will stick with the one scheduled for Aug. 6,” Webb said.
Information on the Aug. 6 event can be found on the city’s Facebook and the event page for the market. Vendor applications will be released soon.