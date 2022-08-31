Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Blake Runyon, owner of RunyonTech, addresses the Williamson City Council Thursday, Aug. 25.

 Nancy Peyton | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — The City of Williamson will soon have a new website.

The Williamson City Council recently approved a contract with RunyonTech, a local company, to create a new website for the municipality.

