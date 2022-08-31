WILLIAMSON — The City of Williamson will soon have a new website.
The Williamson City Council recently approved a contract with RunyonTech, a local company, to create a new website for the municipality.
Blake Runyon, owner of RunyonTech, had met with Mayor Charlie Hatfield to discuss details before bringing a contract proposal to the council. Runyon has worked with the city of Chapmanville in neighboring Logan County, for whom he still provides web services.
Hatfield said he spent a lot of time looking into different options and companies now that the city is in a financial position to make an investment into a new website, but that he also wanted to ensure the city would get the best deal.
“The city’s website is terrible,” Hatfield said. “Running a website is not cheap and in the last few years we didn’t have a lot of money to do a lot of things. The website wasn’t high on that priority.”
Hatfield said in that search, RunyonTech was recommended to him.
“This young man came highly recommended,” Hatfield said. “He offers a lot of things.”
Runyon, a resident of Chapmanville, said his business specializes in a variety of areas.
“I was asked to take a look at the website, and I did,” Runyon said. “I did notice some things that need to be updated. It’s a very dated website.”
Runyon said he sees the value in how entities present themselves online, and that’s why he thinks the work he does is important for his clients.
“You can look up the statistics yourself, but it shows that even if a person lives in an area, they’ll judge an area based on their online presence,” Runyon said.
Runyon’s package for the city includes a custom design that is optimized for mobile devices and ADA compliant. He also works with search engine optimization to try to help his clients rank higher in searches. He said this work has paid off for Chapmanville.
Runyon also offers multiple online event calendars, as well as a blog for the city to share any news about businesses and events.
The website will also offer business license and other documents. Hatfield said that offering alone will be huge for the city, as someone could complete the process to start a business in the town on their own schedule.
Hatfield also commented on the security features provided by RunyonTech. Runyon said he pays a third party cybersecurity company to ensure the information provided to his clients remains secure.
Runyon also provides a hosting service for the county’s email addresses. As a third party, Runyon also said his company will have the ability to turn over email address access for each ward and the mayoral position after elections or any other circumstance where an office may change hands. He said this ensures there is no disruption to constituents.
The council approved the contract, with the first year set to cost $2,000 and the annual fee dropping to $1,200 after that. The city also has the option to cancel service at any time and only pay for the months when the services were utilized.
It is anticipated the new design will take six to eight weeks to complete, with a projected completion date of Oct. 10.