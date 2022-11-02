WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Council approved an amendment to the city’s charter clarifying language for the hiring of a new auditor and made an appointment for the position.
Mayor Charlie Hatfield read through the section of the charter, including the new language that would be added. In the approved process, the mayor would choose the auditor with the choice being subject to council approval. The council would also work with the mayor to set salary and benefits for the position, as well as job expectations and requirements for the individual considered for the position.
After a lengthy executive session Thursday, the council approved the amendment to the charter after its second reading. Hatfield then recommended the council hire Dianna Maynard, who he said has worked with the city on financial projects in the past. The council approved the hiring of Maynard and set the salary for the position at $32,000.
This action came at the recommendation of Hatfield, who said at the previous council meeting in September the city being behind on completion of its audits was precluding it from some grant opportunities. He said when he took office in 2017, the city was behind on audits by five years.
“I hope that the city of Williamson will find that the management needs of the city would be best fulfilled by hiring a city auditor,” Hatfield said. “When I started here in 2017 we had a few more people in the office and because of budget cuts and the like we cut it down. The job of city clerk, the utility board and all that like is rather time consuming and very involving.”
Hatfield said this drop in manpower was the reason for the delays, but he thought bringing in someone to be devoted to the financial work of the city would be a good solution.
“More importantly, the city was behind on doing its audits for almost five years,” Hatfield said. “Despite using all of our resources of money, despite following the guidelines of the state’s auditor that we can only do three at a time, and it’s very lengthy.”
The new language in the charter also allows for the auditor to conduct investigations at the request of either the mayor or council info financial practices of the city. It also allows the auditor to conduct its own investigations if the individual has sufficient proof of financial wrongdoings.
