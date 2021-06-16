WILLIAMSON — More than 60 blooms were entered into the annual Williamson Wildwood Garden Club’s Flower Show on Saturday at the Williamson Farmer’s Market.
Garden Club members said they were extremely pleased with the turnout for the event after they were not able to host one in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
First, second and third place winners were chosen for several categories as well as a winner for best of show.
Best of Show
n John Burchett, Oak Leaf Hydrangea
Lillies
n 1st place, Vicky Griffey
n 2nd place, Betty Smith
n 3rd place, Millie Pajarillo
Rosesn 1st place, Deborah Starr
n 2nd place, Jackson Estep
n 3rd place, Jackson Estep
Exoticn 1st place, Angela Salyers
Hydrangean 1st place, Vicky Griffey
n 2nd place, Janice Olive
n 3rd place, Millie Pajarillo
Annualsn 1st place, Deborah Starr
n 2nd place, Deborah Starr
n 3rd place, Machelle McCormick
Perennialsn 1st place, Leann Hubbard
n 2nd place, Leann Hubbard
n 3rd place, Leann Hubbard
