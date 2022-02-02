WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Maple Walk early in the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 28.
According to a post on the WFD’s Facebook page, the single-family residence was heavily involved in fire on arrival. After a long and complicated hose lay, an interior attack quickly brought the fire under control.
The house suffered heavy fire damage, according to the WFD.
A residence next door was also damaged on the exterior, but the fire did not reach into the house. It did have smoke and water damage inside. A small section of ceiling was pulled down to check for fire extension, but none was found.
There were no injuries reported.
The Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department was also dispatched as automatic aid and assisted on scene.