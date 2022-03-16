WILLIAMSON — Despite the inclement weather over this past weekend, local car enthusiasts packed the Williamson Memorial Fieldhouse with various classic trucks and hot rods.
Williamson Parks and Recreation, in conjunction with the Mingo-Pike Car Club, hosted the Inaugural Winter Indoor Car Show from Friday to Sunday, March 11-13, inside the historic venue.
Williamson Parks and Recreation Executive Director Jarrod Dean said it was the first car show hosted by the facility since the 1980s and is just another example of the diversity of events the venue is able to host.
“I think we are showing the Tri-State area that we can host just about anything. We have the ability to plan just about anything and that we are willing to build partnerships and relationships to make things happen for our community,” Dean said. “The Williamson Parks Commission is and will continue to play a role in our economic development and tourism abilities.
“When you host trade shows, concerts and sporting events, we typically see a lot of numbers and people from out of town, and that impacts our lodging, retail and restaurants. Partnering with the Mingo-Pike Car Club is just another example of working with others to bring some so great to our area especially something that hasn’t happened in about 30 years. ... We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community and beyond.”
The three-day event saw a full capacity with upward of 60 classic cars and trucks entering the show. An awards ceremony was held Sunday to cap off the weekend.