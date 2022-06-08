WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Farmers Market opened for its 10th season Saturday.
The market, located at Third Avenue and Harvey Street, provides a venue for local growers and artisans to set up and sell their goods.
Kristin DeBoard of Williamson Health and Wellness Center said this anniversary is a huge milestone for the market.
“I just want it to be a big deal this year,” DeBoard said.
The opening Saturday included various events throughout the day. The Wildwood Garden Club hosted live container planting demonstrations throughout the day, where participants were able to take their plants home with them after.
Something new this year was an evening bingo event to raise funds for the market. This event included donated prizes for winners. There were more than 60 participants.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, individuals who receive benefits can utilize the SNAP Stretch program, which can double purchasing powers when using an EBT card. The Williamson Farmers Market will be offering match of up to $10 per customer while funds last through the summer.
Special children’s events through the summer and other information can be found on the Williamson Farmers Market Facebook page.
The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays until September. DeBoard said they often see different vendors throughout the summer.