Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20220309-wdn-market 1.JPG
Buy Now

The Williamson Farmer’s Market hosted its seventh annual Seed Swap and Vendor Expo in 2022 in downtown Williamson

 Nancy Peyton | HD Media

WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Farmers Market will host its eighth annual Seed Swap and Vendor Expo on Saturday, March 4 in downtown Williamson.

The event, which is slated to begin at 9 a.m., includes vendors with seeds to sell and trade, locally made products, local culinary programs and workshops.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton Brown primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Tags

Recommended for you