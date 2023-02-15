WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Farmers Market will host its eighth annual Seed Swap and Vendor Expo on Saturday, March 4 in downtown Williamson.
The event, which is slated to begin at 9 a.m., includes vendors with seeds to sell and trade, locally made products, local culinary programs and workshops.
The event is currently seeking seed sellers, vendors of agricultural products, meat and egg producers, dairy farmers and garden supply vendors. Anyone interested in setting up can call 304-235-3663.
In conjunction with this year’s event, the West Virginia Farmers Market Association will be conducting a Label and Marketing workshop.
This will be an in-depth class on labeling for products to be sold at markets. Free one-on-one graphic design assistance will be provided to develop a logo and 100 free labels. Free breakfast and lunch will also be provided.
