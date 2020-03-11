WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Farmers Market held its annual seed swap Saturday, March 7, at the HUB inside of City Gym in preparation for the incoming warmer weather, which marks the start of farming season.
The event was packed with various seeds from Granddad’s Barn for farmers to choose from to help them grow their own food for the upcoming season. Attendees could also trade with other farmers from the area.
Several vendors were also on hand selling local food products for tasting as well as other items such as honey, jams and crafts.
The Farmers Market also hosted several workshops this year, including maple syrup making, backyard dairy productions and tips for marketing your farm events.
The Williamson Farmers Market will open Saturday, May 30, for the first day of the season and then will open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday until November.